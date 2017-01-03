OPEC Deal Unlikely To Lead To Oil Shortage - Expert
Non-OPEC countries such as Russia will unlikely meet their agreed targets of oil production cut, Guy Caruso, Senior Adviser, Energy and National Security Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies , told Trend news agency Friday. He pointed out that the OPEC deal was achieved because many OPEC countries feared a sharp decline in prices in 2017.
