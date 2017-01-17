Oman's stock market watchdog proposes new securities law
The proposed securities law will allow more freedom to agencies like Muscat Securities Market and Muscat Clearing and Depository Company. Oman's stock market watchdog Capital Market Authority is in the process of drafting a new securities law, in an attempt to protect the interest of investors.
