Oman's private sector issues, labour policies to be discussed by State Council on Tuesday
The Council will hold its fourth meeting of the second annual sitting of the sixth term under the chair of Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council on Tuesday. Photo-ONA The Council will hold its fourth meeting of the second annual sitting of the sixth term under the chair of Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council on Tuesday.
