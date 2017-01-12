Oman's ministry of oil and gas sets output cap on oil companies
The production cap is being enforced beginning this month, according to the Opec agreement which aims to cut global production by 1.8 million barrels a day. The production cap is being enforced beginning this month, according to the Opec agreement which aims to cut global production by 1.8 million barrels a day.
