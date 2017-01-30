Oman's manpower ministry discusses na...

Oman's manpower ministry discusses national decent work programme

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Implementation of the national programme for decent work between the Sultanate and the International Labour Organisation was discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Manpower headquarters on Monday. The meeting was held in the presence of representatives of the Public Authority for Social Insurance , the Public Authority for Manpower Register , Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions and social partners in the Sultanate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC