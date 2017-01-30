Oman's manpower ministry discusses national decent work programme

Muscat: Implementation of the national programme for decent work between the Sultanate and the International Labour Organisation was discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Manpower headquarters on Monday. The meeting was held in the presence of representatives of the Public Authority for Social Insurance , the Public Authority for Manpower Register , Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions and social partners in the Sultanate.

