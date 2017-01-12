Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 p...

Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 pct, in line with estimates

Read more: Reuters

Jan 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, in line with analysts' estimates. The bank made a profit of 39.7 million rials in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, up from 39.2 million rials a year earlier.

Chicago, IL

