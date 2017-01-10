Oman's Bank Muscat negotiating pricin...

Oman's Bank Muscat negotiating pricing for loan refinancing, sources say

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 16 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest bank by assets, is negotiating with regional and international banks the terms of a loan facility expected to total $550 million to $600 million, sources close to the situation said on Monday. The Omani lender and its relationship banks are discussing the pricing of the proposed three-year loan, which would refinance a $600 million facility that was raised in 2014 and matures in March.

