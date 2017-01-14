OmanPride: Unique bus brings environmental education to children across Oman

The bus is expected to be ready for service by the end of 2017 and to start operating in the first quarter of 2018, said Tariq Al Amri, CEO of Beah. The bus is expected to be ready for service by the end of 2017 and to start operating in the first quarter of 2018, said Tariq Al Amri, CEO of Beah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.