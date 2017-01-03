#OmanPride: Placido Domingo returns to Royal Opera House Muscat
Muscat: Look forward to another season with Placido Domingo, as he returns to the Royal Opera House Muscat after his stellar performances as a tenor and conductor of opera in ROHM's inaugural season. Superstar Domingo will first perform at a gala concert with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Brescia and Bergamo Festival conducted by Eugene Kohn on January 11. Later on January 13, Maestro Domingo will conduct the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra in a sparkling evening of beautiful symphonic works.
