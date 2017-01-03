OmanPride: Omani photographer portrays mosques as

Muscat: With serene and calm shots of mosques in black and white, Soud Al Buhriy has a message portraying purity and peace through his photos. 'The Spirit of Cohesion', his latest series, depicts 22 mosques from throughout the Sultanate in black and white, which, according to Al Buhriy, are not just venues where Muslims pray five times a day, but also locations that play a role by sharing knowledge and acting as educational centres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.