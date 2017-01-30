OmanPride: Omani hopes his film on Trump doesn't come true

Creating a film depicting the life of a Muslim refugee living in an America under Trump felt more like an obligation and not just course work for Issa Anees Creating a film depicting the life of a Muslim refugee living in an America under Trump felt more like an obligation and not just course work for Issa Anees Muscat: An Omani film student who made a movie about a Donald Trump presidency is hoping the rest of his film's plot does not come true. Issa Anees is an Omani who has been studying in America for the last three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.