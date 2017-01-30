#OmanPride: Omani hopes his film on T...

#OmanPride: Omani hopes his film on Trump doesn't come true

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Creating a film depicting the life of a Muslim refugee living in an America under Trump felt more like an obligation and not just course work for Issa Anees Creating a film depicting the life of a Muslim refugee living in an America under Trump felt more like an obligation and not just course work for Issa Anees Muscat: An Omani film student who made a movie about a Donald Trump presidency is hoping the rest of his film's plot does not come true. Issa Anees is an Omani who has been studying in America for the last three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC