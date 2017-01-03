#OmanPride: Oman second on Vogue's ho...

#OmanPride: Oman second on Vogue's hottest

8 hrs ago

Muscat: Oman was named the second hottest travel destination in the world this year, in Vogue magazine's top 10 list for 2017. The Sultanate was ranked next to Georgia in the itinerary of places tourists must visit this year, ahead of destinations such as Langkawi in Malaysia, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, the US state of Idaho, Jordan, the Danish city of Aarhus and Colombia.

Chicago, IL

