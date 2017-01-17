#OmanPride: - Nation building duty of all young
Contribute to the growth of the Sultanate of Oman, Jamal Al Musawi, once the youngest member of the Omani Society of Arts, and now director of the National Museum tells young Omanis who have lived and studied abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
