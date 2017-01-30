#OmanPride: Former Oman resident emba...

#OmanPride: Former Oman resident embarks on his

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A former resident of Oman is attempting to make his dreams a reality, as he embarks on a career as a rock musician. Prateek Rajagopal, who completed Indian School Al Ghubra in 2012, is now part of two rock music bands in Mumbai, India The 22-year-old is theguitarist, composer and songwriterfor death metal band Gutslit, and also plays in the alternative progressive rock band, The Minerva Conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC