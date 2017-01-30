#OmanPride: Former Oman resident embarks on his
Muscat: A former resident of Oman is attempting to make his dreams a reality, as he embarks on a career as a rock musician. Prateek Rajagopal, who completed Indian School Al Ghubra in 2012, is now part of two rock music bands in Mumbai, India The 22-year-old is theguitarist, composer and songwriterfor death metal band Gutslit, and also plays in the alternative progressive rock band, The Minerva Conduct.
