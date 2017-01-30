OmanPride: Former Oman resident embarks on his

Muscat: A former resident of Oman is attempting to make his dreams a reality, as he embarks on a career as a rock musician. Prateek Rajagopal, who completed Indian School Al Ghubra in 2012, is now part of two rock music bands in Mumbai, India The 22-year-old is theguitarist, composer and songwriterfor death metal band Gutslit, and also plays in the alternative progressive rock band, The Minerva Conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.