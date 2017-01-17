#OmanPride: Climber from Oman scales Rwenzori
Muscat: An Omani climber made history as the first Arab to reach the summit of Rwenzori Mountain in Africa. The Rwenzori summit is 5,109m above sea level on Mt Stanley's Margherita peak.
