#OmanPride: Business leader honoured with MENAA 2016 awards
Hussain Al Lawati has been awarded the "Best Business Leaders Award" for 2016 by the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Award Organisation. Hussain Al Lawati has been awarded the "Best Business Leaders Award" for 2016 by the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Award Organisation.
