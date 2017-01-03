#OmanPride: Business leader honoured ...

#OmanPride: Business leader honoured with MENAA 2016 awards

Times of Oman

Hussain Al Lawati has been awarded the "Best Business Leaders Award" for 2016 by the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Award Organisation. Hussain Al Lawati has been awarded the "Best Business Leaders Award" for 2016 by the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Award Organisation.

