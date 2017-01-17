OmanPride: A catwalk for camels in Sultanate

The prestigious six-day contest, divided into six different age categories, started on January 21 and will conclude on January 26. The prestigious six-day contest, divided into six different age categories, started on January 21 and will conclude on January 26. Muscat: A pretty hump and prefect lips are what a comely camel needs to bring its owner OMR15,000 in cash. More than 70 camels in Barka are competing for more than OMR150,000 in prize money at its camel beauty pageant, known locally as the Muzayna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.