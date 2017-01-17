Omani farmers soon to get insurance c...

Omani farmers soon to get insurance cover for crops

11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Farmers in Oman can expect insurance coverage for their agricultural cultivation as a committee chaired by the stock market watchdog is about to finalise a policy for such an insurance scheme. A committee with members from the Capital Market Authority , the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and insurance companies has been discussing various aspects to frame such a policy as well as the feasibility of such a scheme.

Chicago, IL

