Omani farmers soon to get insurance cover for crops

Muscat: Farmers in Oman can expect insurance coverage for their agricultural cultivation as a committee chaired by the stock market watchdog is about to finalise a policy for such an insurance scheme. A committee with members from the Capital Market Authority , the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and insurance companies has been discussing various aspects to frame such a policy as well as the feasibility of such a scheme.

