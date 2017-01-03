Oman weather: Drive carefully in foggy conditions, say experts
"There are three golden rules for driving in fog - the first being the most important, and that is to give yourself more time to react by reducing your speed. The second is to increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front by an additional 100m, and the final rule is to use front and rear vehicle fog lights," said Mark Pudwell, an international HSE training consultant.
