Oman tourism: New Muttrah fish market to open soon

2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: One of the most iconic landmarks of Muscat, the Muttrah Fish Market, will open its doors in the first quarter of this year. "The construction work at the fish market is more or less complete and we are hoping to open it any day now," a senior official of the Muscat Municipality said.

Chicago, IL

