Oman tourism: Biggest bridal exhibiti...

Oman tourism: Biggest bridal exhibition to open this month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Project manager and founder, Hiyam Adil Al Fatha, termed the exhibition a great opportunity, not just for the brides-to-be, but also all those working in the wedding industry. Project manager and founder, Hiyam Adil Al Fatha, termed the exhibition a great opportunity, not just for the brides-to-be, but also all those working in the wedding industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Sun Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,209

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC