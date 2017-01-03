Oman tourism: Al Baleed Walk to open ...

Oman tourism: Al Baleed Walk to open in May, says Kuwaiti investor

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Nestled near Al Baleed archaeological site, the walk will include eight international restaurants and coffee shops in addition to other services, according to Sheikha Munira Al Sabah, the project investor. Nestled near Al Baleed archaeological site, the walk will include eight international restaurants and coffee shops in addition to other services, according to Sheikha Munira Al Sabah, the project investor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Sun Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC