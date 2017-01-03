Oman tourism: Al Baleed Walk to open in May, says Kuwaiti investor
Nestled near Al Baleed archaeological site, the walk will include eight international restaurants and coffee shops in addition to other services, according to Sheikha Munira Al Sabah, the project investor. Nestled near Al Baleed archaeological site, the walk will include eight international restaurants and coffee shops in addition to other services, according to Sheikha Munira Al Sabah, the project investor.
