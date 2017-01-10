Oman Shipping Signs 3-year VLCC Deal with Shell

Oman Charter Company , a subsidiary of Oman Shipping Company , has entered into a contract of affreightment for its very large crude carriers with Shell International Eastern Trading Company for three years, reports Muscat Daily. "This CoA demonstrates the ability of Oman Shipping Company and its subsidiaries to deliver top shipping solutions that meet the requirements of our esteemed clients," said Tariq al Junaidi, chief executive officer of OSC in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.