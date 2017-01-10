Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Ba...

Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay detainees

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The entrance to Camp 5 and Camp 6 at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay detention center, at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday it accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC