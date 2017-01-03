Oman: Petrofac inks $600M gas contrac...

Oman: Petrofac inks $600M gas contract in Salalah

Al Bawaba

Petrofac has signed a contract worth of $600 million with Salalah LPG SFZCO , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oman Oil Facilities Development Company LLC , to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of its Salalah LPG extraction project in the southern part of Oman. Under the terms of the 36-month lump sum engineering, procurement and construction contract, which will be triggered when Salalah LPG issues to Petrofac the notice to proceed , Petrofac's scope of work will include construction of the liquefied petroleum gas unit and associated facilities, including tie-ins to existing pipeline infrastructure, together with LPG storage and jetty facilities at the Port of Salalah.

Chicago, IL

