Oman: Petrofac inks $600M gas contract in Salalah

Petrofac has signed a contract worth of $600 million with Salalah LPG SFZCO , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oman Oil Facilities Development Company LLC , to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of its Salalah LPG extraction project in the southern part of Oman. Under the terms of the 36-month lump sum engineering, procurement and construction contract, which will be triggered when Salalah LPG issues to Petrofac the notice to proceed , Petrofac's scope of work will include construction of the liquefied petroleum gas unit and associated facilities, including tie-ins to existing pipeline infrastructure, together with LPG storage and jetty facilities at the Port of Salalah.

