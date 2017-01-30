Oman holds oil spill emergency prepar...

Oman holds oil spill emergency preparedness drill

Petroleum Development Oman, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and Oman Petroleum and Environmental Services Company , organised a drill on Monday morning to simulate the preparedness of emergency response units when faced with an oil spill. Photo: Supplied Petroleum Development Oman, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and Oman Petroleum and Environmental Services Company , organised a drill on Monday morning to simulate the preparedness of emergency response units when faced with an oil spill.

