Oman government spends millions on subsidies every year, widening its budget deficit.
Muscat: Government plans to review and gradually cut back on the hundreds of millions of rials it pays every year in subsidies to support Oman's population have been supported by economic experts. In Monday's extensive budget announcement from the Ministry of Finance one of the strategies to get Oman's cash flow under control was 'Reviewing and rationalising government subsidy in order to direct such subsidy to needy citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC