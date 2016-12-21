Oman government spends millions on su...

Oman government spends millions on subsidies every year, widening its budget deficit.

Muscat: Government plans to review and gradually cut back on the hundreds of millions of rials it pays every year in subsidies to support Oman's population have been supported by economic experts. In Monday's extensive budget announcement from the Ministry of Finance one of the strategies to get Oman's cash flow under control was 'Reviewing and rationalising government subsidy in order to direct such subsidy to needy citizens.

