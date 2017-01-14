Oman expects to generate around OMR30...

Oman expects to generate around OMR300 million as fee on expatriate licenses in 2017.

Muscat: Oman expects to generate around OMR300 million as fee on expatriate licences in 2017, the state budget data released on January 1 reveals. Detailing the tax and fee revenues in the 2017 state budget, the Ministry of Finance says that OMR310 million is expected to be collected as fee for non-Omani labour licenses.

Chicago, IL

