Oman, Egypt discuss regional, international issues
Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs held talks at the General Diwan of the Ministry yesterday with Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt. -ONA Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs held talks at the General Diwan of the Ministry yesterday with Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC