Oman crude price crosses $55 for the ...

Oman crude price crosses $55 for the first time in 18 months

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The agreement in Vienna concluded with OPEC nations and independent producers of crude oil agreeing on a combined output cut of nearly 1.8 million barrels per day beginning this month, in order to control the global supply glut that brought prices to a 15-year low. The agreement in Vienna concluded with OPEC nations and independent producers of crude oil agreeing on a combined output cut of nearly 1.8 million barrels per day beginning this month, in order to control the global supply glut that brought prices to a 15-year low.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC