Oman courts get tough on consumer law violators

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection reported that the preliminary court in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate issued 14 judicial rulings against several violators of the law, who were fined a total of OMR14,730 plus a three-month prison sentence.

