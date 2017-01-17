Oman Car Care: Prepping for a trip to Jabal Akhdar

We're pretty fortunate to be living in Oman, a land blessed with natural beauty which ranges from rugged mountainous peaks and hidden oases, to vast swathes of sand, whether on the beach or in the desert. The Sultanate's bountiful landscape is crisscrossed by a great road network, which only allows us to further indulge our urges to travel across the nation and experience the landscape first-hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.