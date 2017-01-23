Oman can weather the 2017 storm, pred...

Oman can weather the 2017 storm, predict global experts

11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

MUSCAT: Thanks to a hard-hitting budget and a no-nonsense attitude, Oman will survive 2017, global experts predict. A collection of financial analysts from around the globe, speaking to Times of Oman, have reported that 2017 will be better than 2016 and the Sultanate will grow under a strong budget.

Chicago, IL

