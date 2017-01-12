Oman Air has denied rumours that a bo...

Oman Air has denied rumours that a bomb scare diverted one of its flights.

Muscat: Oman Air has denied rumours that a bomb scare diverted one of its flights. A Kuwaiti local newspaper reported that an Omani aircraft departed the Sultanate en route to Germany but had to request an emergency landing in Kuwait where security forces inspected the aircraft.

Chicago, IL

