New app to keep tabs on visually impaired pupils in Oman

MUSCAT: Easing parents' worries, the Omar bin Al Khattab School for the Blind is developing a mobile application for parents to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety. In recent years, some parents lost their children due to negligence and mismanagement on the part of the bus drivers.

