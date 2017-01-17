New app to keep tabs on visually impaired pupils in Oman
With the help of the mobile app, parents will be able to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety With the help of the mobile app, parents will be able to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety MUSCAT: Easing parents' worries, the Omar bin Al Khattab School for the Blind is developing a mobile application for parents to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety. In recent years, some parents lost their children due to negligence and mismanagement on the part of the bus drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC