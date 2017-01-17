New app to keep tabs on visually impa...

New app to keep tabs on visually impaired pupils in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

With the help of the mobile app, parents will be able to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety With the help of the mobile app, parents will be able to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety MUSCAT: Easing parents' worries, the Omar bin Al Khattab School for the Blind is developing a mobile application for parents to monitor their children's status as well as access the bus drivers' details for enhanced safety. In recent years, some parents lost their children due to negligence and mismanagement on the part of the bus drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC