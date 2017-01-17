Nearly 30,000 visas were issued to Om...

Nearly 30,000 visas were issued to Omanis by the Iranian embassy in Oman.

Muscat: Omanis planning to visit Iran can have their visas processed within one hour, according to officials at the Iranian embassy. In order to enhance trade relations between Iran and Oman, the Iranian embassy in Oman has ramped up procedures to issue visas for Iran through 15 agencies around the country, according to Mohammed Toutounchi, Deputy to the Ambassador of Iran.

