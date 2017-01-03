More than one million migratory shorebirds visit Barr Al Hikman every year

Dr Andy Kwarteng, Director, Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems Research Centre, Sultan Qaboos University, delivered a talk about his analysis of the migration of birds wintering at Barr Al Hikman, Sultanate of Oman. Dr Andy Kwarteng, Director, Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems Research Centre, Sultan Qaboos University, delivered a talk about his analysis of the migration of birds wintering at Barr Al Hikman, Sultanate of Oman.

