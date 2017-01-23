Muscat: More than 300 people a day are visiting the Royal Oman Police's drug awareness centre at the Muscat Festival as they seek to educate themselves about the dangers of narcotics and substance abuse. First set up in 2013, the ROP's bus and tent that have been setup at Naseem Garden contain samples of the various illegal substances that are currently circulate the market, which may range from plant-based narcotics such as marijuana and hashish, to much harsher drugs which include cocaine and heroin.

