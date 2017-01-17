Ministry simplifies rules for setting up contracting companies in Oman
Ministerial Decision 13/2017 on issuing regulations on companies and establishments in the contracting sector was issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ali Al Sunaidi, with the aim of creating new local jobs. Ministerial Decision 13/2017 on issuing regulations on companies and establishments in the contracting sector was issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ali Al Sunaidi, with the aim of creating new local jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC