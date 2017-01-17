Ministry simplifies rules for setting up contracting companies in Oman

Ministerial Decision 13/2017 on issuing regulations on companies and establishments in the contracting sector was issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ali Al Sunaidi, with the aim of creating new local jobs. Ministerial Decision 13/2017 on issuing regulations on companies and establishments in the contracting sector was issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ali Al Sunaidi, with the aim of creating new local jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.