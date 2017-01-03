Ministerial decision for hiring of expats for breeding of camels
Muscat: Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri, Minister of Manpower has issued a ministerial decision on the recruitment of expatriate manpower for camel breeding. The decision stipulates authorised recruitment of one camel breeder for each Omani who owns not less than 10 camels and not more than 25 camels.
