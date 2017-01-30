Managing talent top priority for executives in Oman: KPMG survey
Muscat: Developing and managing local talent is the top priority for chief executive officers in Oman, according to a survey finding by KPMG. According to the inaugural Oman CEO outlook survey carried out by the audit firm, 76 per cent of the CEOs predicted that headcount in their organisations will grow over the next three years while only 12 per cent believed the headcount may drop, which would give an excellent opportunity to train and develop locals.
