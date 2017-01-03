Major Omani firms expected to post 24 per cent growth in net profit

Muscat: Major Omani listed firms,which constitute the MSM 30 Index, are expected to post a 23.7 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit for 2016 at OMR673.58 million, mainly due to one-off provisions reported by several companies last year, and the consequent low base. The combined revenues of MSM30 Index companies for 2016 were estimated to have grown by 4.7 per cent year-on-year to OMR4.06 billion, whiletotal earnings were projected to have grown by 23.7 per cent to OMR673.58 million, according to an estimate conducted by Gulf Baader Capital Markets.

