Majlis Al Shura member Tawfiq Al Lawati also says Omanis should be hired and fired.
Muscat: Oman's private sector has been called out over its hiring of Omanis, branded 'unfair and unacceptable' in an exclusive interview with Times TV. The criticism came from Tawfiq Al Lawati, Majlis Al Shura member and Tanfeedh participant, who lambasted bosses for not stepping up to the recruitment mark over the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC