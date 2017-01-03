Majlis Al Shura member Tawfiq Al Lawati also says Omanis should be hired and fired.

Muscat: Oman's private sector has been called out over its hiring of Omanis, branded 'unfair and unacceptable' in an exclusive interview with Times TV. The criticism came from Tawfiq Al Lawati, Majlis Al Shura member and Tanfeedh participant, who lambasted bosses for not stepping up to the recruitment mark over the past five years.

