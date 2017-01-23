Light rain was reported from different parts of Oman this morning. Photo by - Jimmy Hussain
Muscat: Heavy rain was reported from different parts of Oman this morning. The low pressure system that brought rain in many places in the Sultanate last week will continue to affect the weather until Wednesday.
