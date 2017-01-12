Kuwait says Germany-bound Eurowings flight lands over bomb scare

Jan 15 A Eurowings flight travelling from Salalah in Oman to Cologne made an emergency landing in Kuwait after a bomb scare on Sunday, Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said, adding that authorities were investigating. " made an emergency landing at Kuwait International Airport because of suspicion that there might be a bomb on board ... preliminary investigations are being carried out to determine if the aircraft is free of explosives," a statement published on state news agency KUNA said.

