Keep calm and don't get handcuffed on flights from India to Oman

Some Indian carriers have now started carrying restraints, such as handcuffs and ropes, onboard all international flights, including those to Muscat, to restrain disruptive passengers, if necessary. A senior official of an Indian airline said the move comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India permitted airlines to carry restraints onboard.

