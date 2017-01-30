Isam Al Zadjali, chief executive officer of Oman Oil Company - " Talib Al Wohaibi/Times of Oman

Isam Al Zadjali, chief executive offi...

Isam Al Zadjali, chief executive officer of Oman Oil Company

Muscat: A whopping investment of $1 billion is being planned by Oman's state investment arm, Oman Oil Company, and its subsidiaries to build various projects this year, according to a top-level official of the state-owned firm. These projects include various upstream and downstream oil and gas projects across the country.

