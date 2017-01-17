How to survive 2017 - by the experts in Oman

Hit by the dip in global oil prices, Oman released its OMR3 billion-deficit 2017 State Budget on January 1, making it clear that expenditure cuts will continue until the economy recovers. Hit by the dip in global oil prices, Oman released its OMR3 billion-deficit 2017 State Budget on January 1, making it clear that expenditure cuts will continue until the economy recovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.