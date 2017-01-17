How to survive 2017 - by the experts in Oman
Hit by the dip in global oil prices, Oman released its OMR3 billion-deficit 2017 State Budget on January 1, making it clear that expenditure cuts will continue until the economy recovers. Hit by the dip in global oil prices, Oman released its OMR3 billion-deficit 2017 State Budget on January 1, making it clear that expenditure cuts will continue until the economy recovers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
