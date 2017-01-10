Hilal Al Busaidi, chief executive off...

Hilal Al Busaidi, chief executive officer of Public Authority for Mining. - Shabin E/Times of Oman

15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Discussions between the Public Authority for Mining and Oman Rail are on for building a railway line for transporting minerals to Duqm Port for onward export to overseas markets. "We are right now discussing a section of railway line from Al Shuwaymiya and Manji to the Duqm area," Hilal Al Busaidi, chief executive officer of the PAM told journalists on the sidelines of Oman Minerals and Mining Exhibition and Conferenceon Monday.

Chicago, IL

