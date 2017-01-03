Hard-up families are taking loans with eye-watering repayment amounts.

MUSCAT: Loan sharks are charging exorbitant interest rates as hard-up families and small businesses in Oman turn to illegal money lenders to make ends meet. With employees reporting delays in salary and contractors failing to pay up due to the current economic climate, social workers say more and more people are resorting to borrowing in the black market, with some giving up their passports or writing blank cheques as security for the loans they take.

