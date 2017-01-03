Hard-up families are taking loans with eye-watering repayment amounts.
MUSCAT: Loan sharks are charging exorbitant interest rates as hard-up families and small businesses in Oman turn to illegal money lenders to make ends meet. With employees reporting delays in salary and contractors failing to pay up due to the current economic climate, social workers say more and more people are resorting to borrowing in the black market, with some giving up their passports or writing blank cheques as security for the loans they take.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC